La Vie En Rose: Nick Cave’s Enchanting Rendition and The New Look Soundtrack

Today sees the release of ‘La Vie En Rose’ – sung by Nick Cave. This is the fifth song from Jack Antonoff’s official soundtrack for ‘The New Look’, the new series on Apple TV+.

The immersive, contemporary soundtrack, curated and produced by Antonoff, features covers of popular early to mid-twentieth century songs performed by artists including Bleachers, Florence + The Machine, Lana Del Rey, The 1975, Beabadoobee, Nick Cave, Perfume Genius and more. It will be the first release on Shadow Of The City, Antonoff’s new imprint at acclaimed independent label Dirty Hit.

‘The New Look’ is a new, gripping historical drama from Todd A. Kessler, starring Emmy Award winner Ben Mendelsohn as ‘Christian Dior’ and Academy Award winner Juliette Binoche as ‘Coco Chanel.’

Inspired by true events and filmed exclusively in Paris, ‘The New Look’ centres on fashion designers Christian Dior, Coco Chanel and their contemporaries as they navigated the horrors of World War II and launched modern fashion.

The 10-episode series made its global debut on February 14th on Apple TV+ and features an all-star cast with Maisie Williams, John Malkovich, Emily Mortimer, Claes Bang and Glenn Close starring alongside Mendelsohn and Binoche.

The official soundtrack tracklist is as follows:

Florence + The Machine – “White Cliffs Of Dover’

The 1975- “Now Is The Hour”

Lana Del Rey – “Blue Skies”

Perfume Genius – “What A Difference A Day Makes”

Nick Cave – “La Vie En Rose”

Beabadoobee – “It’s Only A Paper Moon”

Joy Oladokun – “I Wished On The Moon”

Bartees Strange – “You Always Hurt The One You Love”

Sam Dew – “I Cover The Waterfront”

Bleachers – “Almost Like Being In Love”