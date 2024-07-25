Mercury Prize 2024 Nominees: Charli XCX, The Last Dinner Party, and More on the Shortlist

The Mercury Prize, a prestigious accolade in the music industry, has announced its nominees for 2024, celebrating outstanding British and Irish albums. This year’s shortlist showcases a diverse range of genres and artists, including the likes of Charli XCX, Beth Gibbons, Nia Archives, Berwyn, The Last Dinner Party, Barry Can’t Swim, Corinne Bailey Rae, and Ghetts. The announcement, however, comes with a notable change: for the first time in the award’s 32-year history, there will be no public ceremony.

The Mercury Prize, established in 1992 as a counterpoint to the Brit Awards, honors the best album of the year by artists from the UK and Ireland. The prize is renowned for its independent judging panel, which includes music industry figures like Jeff Smith, head of BBC Radio 2 and 6 Music, and artists such as Jamie Cullum and Mistajam. This year, the panel is chaired by Jeff Smith and includes notable journalists like Phil Alexander and Sophie Williams. The shortlisted albums, released between July 15, 2023, and July 12, 2024, represent some of the most acclaimed and artistically significant work of the year.

Among the standout nominees is Charli XCX’s “Brat,” an album that has already garnered widespread acclaim for its bold, avant-garde pop sound. The Last Dinner Party’s debut, “Prelude To Ecstasy,” also made the list, bringing a fresh indie-rock energy to the competition. Additionally, Portishead’s Beth Gibbons is recognized for her solo work “Lives Outgrown,” further cementing her legacy in the music world.

The Mercury Prize has a rich history of recognizing groundbreaking music across genres. Last year, Ezra Collective made history by becoming the first jazz act to win, with their album “Where I’m Meant To Be.” This victory not only highlighted the versatility of the prize but also had a significant commercial impact, with album sales and streams skyrocketing by nearly 900%. Previous winners include iconic acts such as Primal Scream, Portishead, Pulp, Ms. Dynamite, Young Fathers, Michael Kiwanuka, and Little Simz. PJ Harvey remains the only artist to have won the Mercury Prize twice, a testament to her enduring influence in the music scene.

Dr. Jo Twist OBE, CEO of the British Phonographic Industry (BPI), emphasized the importance of the Mercury Prize in celebrating the diversity and creativity of the British and Irish music scene. “The Mercury Prize is a cherished part of our cultural landscape, celebrating the art of the album and recognizing the exceptional creative achievements of diverse British and Irish artists across the many different genres that make up our thriving and global-facing music scene,” Twist said.

As we anticipate the announcement of this year’s winner in September, the Mercury Prize continues to be a beacon of excellence and innovation in music. The 2024 nominees are a testament to the vibrancy and dynamism of the current music landscape, promising a thrilling competition that honors the very best in British and Irish talent.

Mercury Prize 2024 Shortlist

Barry Can’t Swim – When Will We Land?

Berwyn – Who Am I

Beth Gibbons – Lives Outgrown

Cat Burns – Early Twenties

Charli XCX – Brat

CMAT – Crazymad, for Me

Corinne Bailey Rae – Black Rainbows

Corto.Alto – Bad With Names

English Teacher – This Could Be Texas

Ghetts – On Purpose, With Purpose

Nia Archives – Silence Is Loud

The Last Dinner Party – Prelude to Ecstasy