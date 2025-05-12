Bad Bunny’s “Debí Tirar Más Fotos” Returns to No. 1 on Billboard 200, Sets Vinyl Record

Latin music continues its chart takeover in 2025 as Bad Bunny’s Debí Tirar Más Fotos rockets back to No.1 on the Billboard 200, fueled by a massive vinyl release. The album earned 84,500 equivalent units in the week ending May 8, with more than 48,000 coming from vinyl alone — setting a new modern-era record for weekly vinyl sales by a Latin album.

This marks the fourth overall week at No.1 for Debí Tirar Más Fotos, which originally topped the chart back in January. Its vinyl edition, a blue double LP sold exclusively through Bad Bunny’s webstore, is now sold out — reflecting fans’ voracious demand and the growing cultural weight of physical formats in Latin music.

Even more historic, Fuerza Regida’s new album 111XPANTIA debuted at No.2 with 76,000 equivalent units, marking the highest-charting Spanish-language album by a duo or group — ever. This also represents the highest-ranking regional Mexican album in Billboard 200 history, a huge milestone for the genre.

- Advertisement -

This is the first time in the 69-year history of the Billboard 200 that the top two spots are occupied by Spanish-language albums, a moment that cements Latin music’s dominance on the global stage.

Debí Tirar Más Fotos originally debuted at No. 2 on January 18 and has remained in the top 10 for 18 consecutive weeks. Its return to No. 1 reflects both Bad Bunny’s sustained streaming dominance and the power of physical media in 2025’s music economy.

This historic week also features Key Glock debuting at No. 8 with Glockaveli, his fourth top 10 album, as well as familiar names like SZA, Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Morgan Wallen, and Sabrina Carpenter holding strong in the top 10.

With chart milestones shattered and vinyl making a roaring comeback, Bad Bunny continues proving that global superstardom knows no language barrier.