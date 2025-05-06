Bad Bunny Announces Global “Debí Tirar Más Fotos” World Tour for 2025–2026

Bad Bunny is going global once again. Following weeks of anticipation, the Puerto Rican superstar has officially announced his Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour, a massive international run in support of his latest studio album. The tour kicks off this November 2025 in the Dominican Republic, shortly after a 30-night residency at Coliseo de Puerto Rico (El Choli) this summer.
Presented by Live Nation, the tour will take Bad Bunny across Latin America, Europe, Australia, and Asia, with stops confirmed in Mexico, Costa Rica, Colombia, Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Japan, and Australia. It marks his first time performing in Brazil, Japan, and Australia, and his long-awaited return to Europe after more than six years.
According to the official press release, this 23-date stadium trek will “bring Debí Tirar Más Fotos to life” and “immerse fans in the emotional and cultural world of the album,” which showcases Bunny’s storytelling and deep ties to Puerto Rican identity.
Before embarking on the tour, Bad Bunny is expected to draw over 250,000 fans to his record-breaking summer residency in San Juan. That series will close out his Most Wanted Tour era, which spanned across the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico in early 2024.
Tickets for the Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour go on general sale Friday, May 9, with presales expected in select regions. Fans are encouraged to act quickly, as dates are expected to sell out fast.
Check out the full list of tour dates and cities below. 🎫🌍
Bad Bunny: Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour Dates
Nov. 21 | Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic | Estadio Olimpico
Dec. 5 | San Jose, Costa Rica | Estadio Nacional
Dec. 10 | Mexico City, Mexico | Estadio GNP
Dec. 11 | Mexico City, Mexico | Estadio GNP
Jan. 23 | Medellin, Colombia | Estadio Atanasio Girardot
Jan. 30 | Lima, Peru | Estadio Nacional
Feb. 5 | Santiago, Chile | Estadio Nacional
Feb. 13 | Buenos Aires, Argentina | Estadio River Plate
Feb. 20 | Sao Paulo, Brazil | Allianz Parque
Feb. 28 | Sydney, Australia | ENGIE Stadium
March 2026 | Tokyo, Japan
May 22 | Barcelona, Spain | Estadi Olimpic
May 26 | Lisbon, Portugal | Estadio Da Luz
May 30 | Madrid, Spain | Riyadh Air Metropolitano
May 31 | Madrid, Spain | Riyadh Air Metropolitano
June 20 | Dusseldorf, Germany | Merkur Spiel-Arena
June 23 | Arnhem, Netherlands | Gelredome
June 27 | London, UK | Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
July 1 | Marseille, France | Orange Velodrome
July 4 | Paris, France | La Defense Arena
July 10 | Stockholm, Sweden | Strawberry Arena
July 14 | Warsaw, Poland | PGE Narodowy
July 17 | Milan, Italy | La Maura
July 22 | Brussels, Belgium | King Baudouin Stadium