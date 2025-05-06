Bad Bunny Announces Global “Debí Tirar Más Fotos” World Tour for 2025–2026

Bad Bunny is going global once again. Following weeks of anticipation, the Puerto Rican superstar has officially announced his Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour, a massive international run in support of his latest studio album. The tour kicks off this November 2025 in the Dominican Republic, shortly after a 30-night residency at Coliseo de Puerto Rico (El Choli) this summer.

Presented by Live Nation, the tour will take Bad Bunny across Latin America, Europe, Australia, and Asia, with stops confirmed in Mexico, Costa Rica, Colombia, Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Japan, and Australia. It marks his first time performing in Brazil, Japan, and Australia, and his long-awaited return to Europe after more than six years.

According to the official press release, this 23-date stadium trek will “bring Debí Tirar Más Fotos to life” and “immerse fans in the emotional and cultural world of the album,” which showcases Bunny’s storytelling and deep ties to Puerto Rican identity.

- Advertisement -

Before embarking on the tour, Bad Bunny is expected to draw over 250,000 fans to his record-breaking summer residency in San Juan. That series will close out his Most Wanted Tour era, which spanned across the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico in early 2024.

Tickets for the Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour go on general sale Friday, May 9, with presales expected in select regions. Fans are encouraged to act quickly, as dates are expected to sell out fast.

Check out the full list of tour dates and cities below. 🎫🌍

Bad Bunny: Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour Dates

Nov. 21 | Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic | Estadio Olimpico

Dec. 5 | San Jose, Costa Rica | Estadio Nacional

Dec. 10 | Mexico City, Mexico | Estadio GNP

Dec. 11 | Mexico City, Mexico | Estadio GNP

Jan. 23 | Medellin, Colombia | Estadio Atanasio Girardot

Jan. 30 | Lima, Peru | Estadio Nacional

Feb. 5 | Santiago, Chile | Estadio Nacional

Feb. 13 | Buenos Aires, Argentina | Estadio River Plate

Feb. 20 | Sao Paulo, Brazil | Allianz Parque

Feb. 28 | Sydney, Australia | ENGIE Stadium

March 2026 | Tokyo, Japan

May 22 | Barcelona, Spain | Estadi Olimpic

May 26 | Lisbon, Portugal | Estadio Da Luz

May 30 | Madrid, Spain | Riyadh Air Metropolitano

May 31 | Madrid, Spain | Riyadh Air Metropolitano

June 20 | Dusseldorf, Germany | Merkur Spiel-Arena

June 23 | Arnhem, Netherlands | Gelredome

June 27 | London, UK | Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

July 1 | Marseille, France | Orange Velodrome

July 4 | Paris, France | La Defense Arena

July 10 | Stockholm, Sweden | Strawberry Arena

July 14 | Warsaw, Poland | PGE Narodowy

July 17 | Milan, Italy | La Maura

July 22 | Brussels, Belgium | King Baudouin Stadium