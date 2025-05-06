Chris Brown’s “Look at Me Now” Goes Diamond, Marking Milestone for Busta Rhymes

Chris Brown’s “Look at Me Now” has officially joined the elite Diamond-certified club, crossing the 10 million unit threshold in the United States according to the RIAA on May 5, 2025—and it’s a major career milestone for co-star Busta Rhymes, who earns his first-ever Diamond plaque.

Released in 2011 as the second single from Brown’s Grammy-winning F.A.M.E. album, the track featured a dynamic lineup: Lil Wayne, Busta Rhymes, and production from Diplo and Afrojack. Its infectious beat, lightning-fast verses, and club-ready hook made it an instant staple in pop and hip-hop circles.

The song peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100, dominated both the Hot Rap Songs and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts, and scooped up multiple accolades including Best Collaboration and Viewer’s Choice at the 2011 BET Awards, along with Grammy nominations for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song.

Critics widely praised the production and Busta Rhymes’ blistering verse—now regarded as one of the standout moments in his storied career. From karaoke tributes to viral challenges, Busta’s performance turned into a cultural touchstone. IGN noted he was “suddenly resurgent,” while Idolator called his delivery “razor sharp.”

As of now, the Colin Tilley-directed video sits at nearly 580 million YouTube views, and the song continues to resonate more than a decade later. For Chris Brown, it’s his second Diamond-certified single; for Lil Wayne, it’s his fourth.

On his 36th birthday, Chris Brown has yet another reason to celebrate—“Look at Me Now” has officially gone down in history.