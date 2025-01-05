Bad Bunny Honors Puerto Rican Roots With New Album ‘Debí Tirar Más Fotos’ : Listen

Bad Bunny’s Love Letter to Puerto Rico

Bad Bunny’s sixth solo album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos, has arrived, offering fans an immersive exploration of Puerto Rican history, culture, and musical traditions. Released on January 5, the 17-track project serves as a heartfelt tribute to his homeland.

“I’ve been dreaming about this album for years, and seeing it come to life has brought me immense happiness,” Bad Bunny said in a press release. “This album reflects my roots, my culture, and the music I truly love creating.”

A Fusion of Tradition and Modernity

Debí Tirar Más Fotos blends traditional Puerto Rican styles such as jíbara and plena with contemporary reggaetón and electronic beats. Tracks like “NuevaYol,” which samples El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico’s “Un Verano en Nueva York,” and “Pitorro de Coco,” a reinterpretation of Chuíto el de Bayamón’s holiday jíbara rhythms, highlight the seamless fusion.

The album also features collaborations with Puerto Rican talents like Chuwi, Dei V, RaiNao, and Pleneros de la Cresta. Notably, RaiNao’s inclusion underscores the next generation of urbano, as her dynamic sound pushes the genre forward.

A Political and Cultural Statement

For fans of Bad Bunny’s politically charged work, tracks like “Turista” and “Lo Que Pasó a Hawaii” deliver poignant messages. The latter laments the loss of cultural autonomy in Puerto Rico, with lyrics like “No quiero que pase contigo lo que pasó a Hawaii” (“I don’t want what happened in Hawaii to happen to you”) resonating deeply.

As Benito explains, the album isn’t just about music—it’s about identity:

“At the peak of my career, I want to show the world who I am, who Benito Antonio is, and who Puerto Rico is.”

A Continuation of Success

Debí Tirar Más Fotos follows Bad Bunny’s 2023 album Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana, which leaned into Latin trap and fame’s darker side. While critics noted its departure from the vibrant energy of 2022’s Un Verano Sin Ti (Spotify’s most-streamed album ever), this latest release brings a renewed focus on community and culture.

A Career Milestone

With a career already defined by groundbreaking achievements—including three albums that debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200—Debí Tirar Más Fotos is a deeply personal yet universally resonant album.

Through its mix of Puerto Rican traditions and modern beats, Bad Bunny continues to prove his ability to celebrate his roots while captivating a global audience. Fans and newcomers alike will find something to love in this masterful homage to Puerto Rico.

