Playboi Carti Teases New Album ‘BABY BOI’ Just Months After ‘MUSIC’

After keeping fans in suspense for four years, Playboi Carti roared back in March 2025 with MUSIC — an album that crashed into the scene at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Now, he might be gearing up for another sonic assault with his rumored new project, BABY BOI.

The buzz began when longtime producer F1LTHY casually confirmed the album’s completion on X, replying to a fan with, “Album already finished watch this.” While Carti himself hasn’t dropped official confirmation, the signs are too loud to ignore. DJ Swamp Izzo has also hinted at something incoming, and fans are dissecting every digital breadcrumb.

Unlike the enigmatic rollout of MUSIC, which seemed to drop from the clouds, the buildup to BABY BOI feels deliberate. Carti is currently performing alongside The Weeknd on the After Hours Til Dawn tour, placing him squarely in the global spotlight — a perfect stage for a surprise release.

There’s no tracklist, no artwork, and no release date — just the wild energy Carti thrives in. His spontaneous approach echoes legends like Beyoncé and Frank Ocean, with hype becoming a form of art. Reddit, Discord, and X are ablaze with speculation, signaling that BABY BOI could land at any moment.

If MUSIC was Carti’s triumphant return, BABY BOI might be his statement of dominance. One thing is certain: when Playboi Carti moves, the culture watches — and waits.

Album already finished watch this https://t.co/Wcq2hIx1oG — wakeup (@F1LTHYwakeup) May 10, 2025