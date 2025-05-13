ITZY Announce Comeback Album ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ Set for June Release

ITZY are officially back. The powerhouse K-pop girl group has announced their highly-anticipated new album Girls Will Be Girls, set to drop on June 9 via JYP Entertainment. Marking their first comeback of 2025, this release follows their October mini-album GOLD and promises a bolder, more cinematic era.

Revealed through a stunning seven-minute trailer, the announcement has set the internet abuzz. The short film-like teaser, directed by acclaimed commercial director Yoo Kwang-hyun, blends surreal imagery with stylized storytelling. Central to the trailer is a mysterious narrative: Ryujin is told her heart has stopped, and nothing—not even Timothée Chalamet—can bring it back to life.

As the members navigate diners, tennis courts, and twilight dance breaks, their individual visuals shine. The performances of Yeji, Lia, Chaeryeong, and Yuna amplify the emotional weight of the story, while Ryujin’s new short bob hairstyle adds to the buzz. JYP founder Park Jin Young himself makes a brief but hilarious cameo, holding a boombox blaring the title track—before being swiftly scolded for spoilers.

The trailer hints at a layered and mature concept, showcasing ITZY’s evolution both sonically and artistically. With fans (MIDZY) already dissecting every frame, the anticipation for Girls Will Be Girls is through the roof.

Whether you’re in it for the visuals, choreography, or raw storytelling, June 9 is now a must-watch date on the K-pop calendar.