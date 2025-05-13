Fatboy Slim Unveils Honest and Electric Autobiography

Norman Cook, better known to the world as Fatboy Slim, is peeling back the curtain on his life, music, and legacy in a powerful new autobiography that promises far more than just a DJ’s tour diary. It’s a vibrant and vulnerable journey through the mind of one of electronic music’s most iconic figures.

From the legendary Brighton Beach raves to massive festival stages, Cook recounts the pulse and adrenaline of his most unforgettable sets. Readers are taken inside the controlled chaos of last-minute technical fixes and crowd-fueled improvisation—proof that Fatboy Slim’s career has always been about riding the energy.

But this isn’t just a behind-the-decks account. Cook digs deep into the stories behind his era-defining hits like “Praise You” and “The Rockafeller Skank”, revealing the late-night studio sessions, unexpected collaborations, and relentless beat-hunting that shaped his sound.

The autobiography also pulls no punches when exploring his struggles with addiction and the difficult path to recovery. With remarkable honesty, Cook reflects on how music served as both a savior and a stressor, shedding light on the darker edges of fame.

There are tender, personal reflections on fatherhood, relationships, and the city of Brighton, where it all began. Cook also provides sharp commentary on the music industry’s transformation—from record deals to the rise of streaming and the ever-blurring line between artist and influencer.

Fatboy Slim’s autobiography is more than nostalgia. It’s a manifesto of passion, resilience, and reinvention. A must-read not just for fans, but for anyone curious about the soul behind the sound.