Sean “Diddy” Combs Declares Innocence as Federal Sex Trafficking Trial Begins

After months of mounting accusations and intense public scrutiny, Sean “Diddy” Combs officially stood trial in Manhattan’s federal court this week. Charged with five serious federal crimes, including sex trafficking, exploitation, and conspiracy, the music mogul arrived in court clutching a Bible, accompanied by his mother and children.

Diddy entered a plea of not guilty, while the prosecution outlined a chilling picture of abuse and manipulation allegedly carried out over two decades. According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily Johnson, Combs relied on a loyal inner circle—bodyguards, assistants, and staff—to facilitate and cover up a wide pattern of sexual violence.

Among the most explosive upcoming testimonies is that of Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura, Combs’ former partner. Prosecutors say she was drugged, confined to hotel rooms, and forced into sex acts with hired prostitutes—one of whom allegedly nearly suffocated her by urinating in her mouth. Another anonymous survivor is set to testify in the coming days, detailing varied and severe abuse.

- Advertisement -

Diddy’s defense attorney, Teny Geragos, pushed back hard, suggesting that the accusers were motivated by fame and financial gain, not truth. Geragos admitted that domestic violence occurred, but attributed it to jealousy and emotional conflict, not trafficking. Regarding the infamous 2016 hotel assault video, Geragos reframed it as a fight sparked by infidelity—not a kidnapping or abuse attempt.

Despite efforts to dismiss the charges as exaggerated or opportunistic, the gravity of the case is unmistakable. If convicted, Combs faces up to 50 years in prison. The trial is under heavy media and public watch, with heightened security and restricted courtroom access.

As the testimonies begin and both sides prepare for a grueling legal battle, one thing is clear: this trial is poised to become a defining moment not just for Diddy, but for the entire music industry.