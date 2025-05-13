Rodney O Sues Kendrick Lamar, Future & Metro Boomin Over “Like That” Royalties

Veteran rapper Rodney O has filed a lawsuit against Kendrick Lamar, Future, and Metro Boomin over their chart-topping 2024 single “Like That,” alleging unpaid royalties and lack of proper clearance for the use of his 1988 classic “Everlasting Bass.”

The explosive track, which reignited tensions between Kendrick and Drake, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and later received nominations for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance at the GRAMMYs. However, Rodney O claims he wasn’t credited for the sampled material, nor was he paid what he’s owed. Legal documents reveal that while Epic Records approached him for a deal, the version he was shown didn’t include Kendrick’s now-infamous verse aimed at Drake and J. Cole.

“I didn’t even know Kendrick was on it until the day before release,” Rodney told TMZ, claiming he was not given the option to approve the final version. His concerns deepened due to the diss nature of the track, stating, “What if I was cool with Drake?”

Adding another layer to the legal drama, Rodney is also suing Barry White’s estate, alleging that the only unauthorized sample from White’s catalog appeared in Kanye West’s remix of “Like That,” not the original track. Metro Boomin’s team maintains the sample clearance was legally obtained and that $50,000 was paid for it.

As this lawsuit unfolds, it reignites a critical conversation about respect and proper compensation for old-school artists whose work continues to shape today’s hits.