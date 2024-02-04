Grammy Greats: A Timeless Playlist of Record of the Year Winners

- Advertisement -

Dive into the magic of musical excellence with our curated playlist featuring Grammy Award-winning “Record of the Year” tracks. From the soulful serenades of Adele to the iconic rhythms of Michael Jackson, each song is a testament to the timeless brilliance that has left an indelible mark on the world of music. Whether you’re relishing the nostalgia of classics or discovering new favorites, let this playlist be your soundtrack to moments that matter. Press play and immerse yourself in the harmonious journey of Grammy greats!

“Somewhere Over the Rainbow” – Judy Garland (1940)

“Fallin'” – Alicia Keys (2002)

“What’s Love Got to Do With It” – Tina Turner (1985)

“Tears in Heaven” – Eric Clapton (1993)

“Don’t Know Why” – Norah Jones (2003)

“Rolling in the Deep” – Adele (2012)

“Unforgettable” – Natalie Cole with Nat King Cole (1992)

“Kiss From a Rose” – Seal (1994)

“Bridge Over Troubled Water” – Simon & Garfunkel (1971)

“Redbone” – Childish Gambino (2018)

“Hello” – Adele (2017)

“We Are The World” – USA for Africa (1986)

“Every Breath You Take” – The Police (1984)

“This Is America” – Childish Gambino (2019)

“Rehab” – Amy Winehouse (2008)

“Beautiful Day” – U2 (2001)

“Smooth” – Santana ft. Rob Thomas (2000)

“Not Ready to Make Nice” – Dixie Chicks (2007)

“Always on My Mind” – Willie Nelson (1983)

“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish (2020)

