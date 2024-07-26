Empire of the Sun’s ‘Ask That God’: A Dreamy Nostalgia-Pop Journey Through Timeless Synthscapes

Empire of the Sun, the iconic Australian duo consisting of Luke “Emperor” Steele and Nick “Lord” Littlemore, has once again transported listeners into a world of dreamy synths and vivid storytelling with their latest album, Ask That God. This release comes eight years after their last solid project, Two Vines, and continues the band’s tradition of creating lush, nostalgia-infused pop music that feels both timeless and futuristic.

The album opens with “Changes,” a track that immediately hooks listeners with its jumpy bassline and irresistible descending motif. This sets the stage for a cohesive listening experience, as each song seamlessly blends into the next, mirroring the rise and fall of a perfect summer night. The duo’s signature dreamy synths and structured, pumping beats provide a soundtrack that is perfect for those long, sunset-tinged evenings.

Ask That God showcases Empire of the Sun’s knack for crafting emotive and evocative songs. Tracks like “Cherry Blossom” and “The Feeling You Get” evoke a strong sense of nostalgia, reminiscent of 80s fantasy movies and classic power ballads. The duo’s ability to evoke such vivid imagery and emotions is a testament to their songwriting and production skills.

As the album progresses, listeners are treated to a variety of musical styles, from the retro vibes of “AEIOU,” which pays homage to the nightlife of the early 2000s, to the more subdued and minimalistic “Wild World.” The album concludes with “Friends I Know,” a softer, acoustic-influenced track that provides a gentle landing after the exhilarating highs experienced earlier. The closing line, “Good night my friend,” perfectly encapsulates the bittersweet end to a mesmerizing journey.

Empire of the Sun has crafted a record that is not only a testament to their versatility but also a celebration of their unique sound. Ask That God is a captivating blend of electronic music, retro influences, and modern pop, making it a must-listen for fans old and new.