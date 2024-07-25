Nicky Romero, Öwnboss, and Oaks Collaborate on Summer Anthem ‘Love You For The Summer’

Nicky Romero, Öwnboss, and Oaks Unite for the Summer Anthem ‘Love You For The Summer’

Internationally renowned electronic dance music (EDM) artists Nicky Romero, Öwnboss, and Swedish singer-songwriter Oaks have joined forces for an explosive new track, “Love You For The Summer.” Released on the esteemed label Monstercat, this collaboration merges their unique talents to deliver a summer anthem that is set to dominate the festival scene.

Nicky Romero is no stranger to the global music industry, having collaborated with superstars like Britney Spears, Rihanna, and Calvin Harris. Known for his iconic hits like “I Could Be The One” with Avicii and “Toulouse,” which topped the US Dance charts in 2019, Romero has played at some of the world’s biggest festivals, including Coachella and Tomorrowland. His influence extends beyond performing, as he has transformed the industry through his label, Protocol Recordings, setting new standards for both producers and artists.

Joining him on this track is Öwnboss, the second most-streamed Brazilian DJ, who has made waves in the electronic music scene. Öwnboss has performed at major festivals like Lollapalooza and Rock In Rio, and has worked with heavyweights like David Guetta and Tiësto. His hit “Move Your Body” was one of the most played tracks of the year and earned the ‘Best Bass House Song Of The Year’ at the 2022 EDM Awards. With over 5 billion streams across his discography, Öwnboss continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

Oaks, the electronic persona of Winona Oak, brings a fresh perspective to the collaboration. Known for her lyrical prowess and innovative sound, Oaks has worked with industry giants such as The Chainsmokers and Alan Walker. Her involvement in “Love You For The Summer” adds a unique blend of emotional depth and energetic beats, making the track a standout for the season.

“Love You For The Summer” is an ode to the fleeting yet unforgettable moments of summer love. The track combines uplifting beats with heartfelt lyrics, capturing the essence of summer romance—intense, beautiful, and ephemeral. Premiered at Tomorrowland, the track has already started to make waves, becoming an instant festival favorite.

Nicky Romero described the collaboration as a perfect blend of two creative worlds, praising Oaks for her exceptional topline and Öwnboss for the high-energy production. Öwnboss echoed these sentiments, highlighting the track’s ability to evoke the unique atmosphere of summer love. Oaks, too, shared her excitement, describing the song as a celebration of the endless nights and unforgettable moments that define the summer season.

Fans can catch these artists on their respective tours, with Nicky Romero headlining major events like WeekendFestival in Finland and Untold Festival in Romania, while Öwnboss wraps up his Around The World tour with performances in Brazil and New York City. Oaks continues to push the boundaries of electronic music, promising more exciting projects on the horizon.

“Love You For The Summer” is more than just a song—it’s a celebration of love, music, and the unique vibes that summer brings. As the track gains momentum, it promises to be the soundtrack of the season, capturing the hearts of fans around the world.

