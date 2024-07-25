Lady Gaga and Celine Dion to Perform Epic Duet at 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony

Lady Gaga and Celine Dion Set to Light Up 2024 Paris Olympics with Duet Performance

The world is abuzz with excitement as Lady Gaga and Celine Dion, two of the music industry’s most iconic voices, are confirmed to perform together at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics. The highly anticipated event is scheduled for July 26 and promises to be an unforgettable start to the historic Summer Games.

The announcement, made by French journalist Thierry Moreau, revealed that the duo will perform the classic Édith Piaf song “La Vie en Rose.” This marks a significant moment, as it will be Dion’s first stage performance since 2022, following her diagnosis with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS), a rare neurological condition. The choice of song, a beloved French anthem, underscores the cultural and emotional weight of the occasion.

Adding to the glamour, Dion will be dressed by the prestigious fashion house Dior, featuring a striking pink and black feather cape. This sartorial choice is expected to be a visual highlight of the ceremony, aligning with the grandeur and elegance of the Olympic Games.

Every time I return to Paris, I remember there’s so much beauty and joy still to experience in the world. I love Paris, and I’m so happy to be back!

Thank you to our wonderful friends at The Louvre!

Celine xx… PC📸: Laura Gilli pic.twitter.com/Mg9LVs9X8q — Celine Dion (@celinedion) July 24, 2024

Speculation about the performance began when Dion was spotted in Paris, staying at the Royal Monceau Hotel near the Champs-Élysées, the same location where Lady Gaga was reportedly seen. This fueled rumors of a collaboration, which were further stoked by comments from French officials and Dion’s own social media posts. In one Instagram post, Dion expressed her joy at being in Paris, a city she adores, while posing in front of the iconic Louvre Museum.

The performance is expected to be a focal point of the opening ceremony, which will be held along the picturesque River Seine. The ceremony promises a blend of tradition and innovation, featuring a lineup that has been kept under wraps, with only French singer Aya Nakamura confirmed so far. Rumors also hint at potential appearances by pop sensations Ariana Grande and Dua Lipa.

The 2024 Paris Olympics is a significant event, marking the third time the city has hosted the Summer Games. The opening ceremony will be broadcast live at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC, with a prime-time re-airing at 7:30 p.m. ET.

As the world tunes in, the duet between Lady Gaga and Celine Dion is poised to be a historic moment, celebrating not only the spirit of the Olympics but also the resilience and artistry of two phenomenal performers. Fans and viewers can expect a mesmerizing show that will set the tone for the exciting competitions ahead.