Miley Cyrus Drops Emotional New Ballad “More to Lose” from Something Beautiful

Miley Cyrus Unveils Emotional New Single "More to Lose" From Upcoming Album

By Echo Langford
Pop

Miley Cyrus is once again baring her soul through music with the release of her latest single, “More to Lose.” The pop star debuted the emotionally charged ballad on Friday, marking the fourth track from her highly anticipated ninth studio album Something Beautiful, set to drop on May 30.

Produced by Jonathan Rado, Michael Pollack, Shawn Everett, and BJ Burton, “More to Lose” showcases Cyrus’ stripped-down, raw vocals layered over cinematic piano, gentle guitar, and lush strings. The song unfolds like a personal confession, reflecting on the inevitability of heartbreak and the weight of love’s consequences. Cyrus revealed via social media that she aimed to keep the recording intimate and unpolished, capturing a single take with minimal embellishments. “I never wanted ‘More to Lose’ to feel perfect — I wanted it to sound meaningful and emotional,” she shared.

The release was accompanied by a striking black-and-white music video, where Cyrus transitions between sparkling crystal outfits, vintage gowns, and a somber black coat paired with a sheer veil. The visuals mirror the track’s bittersweet tone, with Cyrus visibly moved as she delivers lines like, “I just thought we had more to lose.”

More to Lose” follows the previously released singles “Prelude,” “End of the World,” and the album’s title track. Something Beautiful is already generating buzz, with Cyrus describing it as not only her most accomplished work to date but also her “gayest” album yet. The album will be presented as a visual project at the upcoming Tribeca Film Festival on June 6.

Listen to “More to Lose” now and get ready for Something Beautiful’s full release later this month.

Friday, May 9, 2025

