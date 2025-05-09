Motörhead Unearths 1976 Recording ‘The Manticore Tapes’ for 50th Anniversary

It’s a monumental year for Motörhead fans. Nearly five decades after the band’s legendary 1976 lineup first stepped into a studio, the long-lost The Manticore Tapes will finally see an official release on June 27, 2025, celebrating the band’s 50th anniversary.

Originally recorded at Emerson, Lake & Palmer’s famed Manticore Studio in Fulham, London, these tapes capture the raw, explosive energy of Lemmy Kilmister, Phil “Philthy Animal” Taylor, and “Fast” Eddie Clarke during their formative years. Until recently, this session had been considered lost to time—an undocumented cornerstone in hard rock history.

Now restored by longtime Motörhead collaborator Cameron Webb at Maple Studios in California and mastered by Andrew Alekel at Bolskine House, The Manticore Tapes resurrects a vital part of the band’s early sound. The album features 11 powerful tracks, some of which would go on to define their live shows well into the late ‘70s.

- Advertisement -

The deluxe release offers more than just nostalgia: it includes a double LP, a seven-inch single, and rare recordings from the band’s 1977 Birmingham set. For die-hard fans and rock historians alike, this is more than a reissue—it’s a historic moment.

Though none of the iconic trio are still with us, The Manticore Tapes stands as a raw, authentic testament to their legacy and resilience. Pre-orders and exclusive merch are available now at www.imotorhead.com.

The Manticore Tapes Tracklist:

LP (1)

1. Intro

2. Leavin’ Here

3. Vibrator

4. Help Keep Us on the Road

- Advertisement -

5. The Watcher

6. Motörhead

7. Witch Doctor (Instrumental)

8. Iron Horse / Born to Lose (Instrumental)

9. Leavin’ Here (Alternate Take)

10. Vibrator (Alternate Take)

11. The Watcher (Alternate Take)

LP (2) – Live: Blitzkreig on Birmingham 1977

1. Motörhead

2. Vibrator

3. Keep Us On The Road

4. The Watcher

5. Iron Horse

6. Leavin’ Here

7. On Parole

8. I’m Your Witch Doctor

9. Train Kept a-Rollin’

10. City Kids

11. White Line Fever

7” – Live at Barbarella’s Birmingham 1977

1. Motörhead

2. Keep Us On The Road