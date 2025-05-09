Top Latin Hits 2025: Real Chart-Toppers & Spotify Bangers

- Advertisement -

2025 is already proving to be another exciting year for Latin music, with a blend of established superstars and rising new voices dominating the charts and streaming platforms. The sounds are diverse, ranging from the infectious rhythms of reggaeton and urban Latin to the heartfelt melodies of Latin pop and regional Mexican music.

Bad Bunny continues his reign, consistently landing tracks on the top charts with his unique blend of sounds. Karol G’s powerful presence is undeniable, with her latest hits resonating strongly with audiences worldwide. Emerging artists are also making significant waves, bringing fresh perspectives and innovative sounds to the genre.

The influence of regional Mexican music is more prominent than ever, with artists like Fuerza Regida and Grupo Frontera achieving massive streaming numbers and chart success. Collaborations continue to be a key element, with surprising pairings creating some of the year’s most talked-about tracks.

This playlist captures the current pulse of Latin music in 2025. It’s a selection of the songs that are currently topping the charts, breaking streaming records on Spotify, and getting everyone moving. From the club to your headphones, these are the Latin hits you need to know right now. Get ready to update your playlist with the hottest sounds of the year!

DTMF – Bad Bunny

La Plena – W Sound, Beéle & Ovy On The Drums

Capaz (Merengueton) – Alleh & Yorghaki

Nuevayol – Bad Bunny

Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido – Karol G

Gata Only (Remix) – FloyyMenor, Ozuna & Anitta

Voy A Llevarte Pa PR – Bad Bunny

X – Nicky Jam & J. Balvin

Baile Inolvidable – Bad Bunny

Peligrosa – FloyyMenor

EoO – Bad Bunny

Te Quería Ver – Alemán & Neton Vega

Si No Es Contigo – Cris Mj

Dakiti – Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez

Tití Me Preguntó – Bad Bunny

Baila Baila Baila – Ozuna

Se Preparó – Ozuna

Qué Pasaría… – Rauw Alejandro & Bad Bunny

La Bachata – Manuel Turizo

Apaga El Cel – FloyyMenor & Lewis Somes

Danza Kuduro – Lucenzo Feat. Don Omar

Azul – J. Balvin

Una Noche En Medellín – Cris Mj

Q U E V A S H A C E R H O Y ? – Omar Courtz & De La Rose

4K – El Alfa, Darell & Noriel

El Farsante – Ozuna

Me Rehúso – Danny Ocean

Pa Que Lo Bailes – Lomiiel

Chantaje – Shakira Feat. Maluma

Veldá – Bad Bunny, Omar Courtz & Dei V