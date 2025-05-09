back to top
Greek Edition
Top Latin Hits 2025: Real Chart-Toppers & Spotify Bangers

By Hit Channel

2025 is already proving to be another exciting year for Latin music, with a blend of established superstars and rising new voices dominating the charts and streaming platforms. The sounds are diverse, ranging from the infectious rhythms of reggaeton and urban Latin to the heartfelt melodies of Latin pop and regional Mexican music.

Bad Bunny continues his reign, consistently landing tracks on the top charts with his unique blend of sounds. Karol G’s powerful presence is undeniable, with her latest hits resonating strongly with audiences worldwide. Emerging artists are also making significant waves, bringing fresh perspectives and innovative sounds to the genre.

The influence of regional Mexican music is more prominent than ever, with artists like Fuerza Regida and Grupo Frontera achieving massive streaming numbers and chart success. Collaborations continue to be a key element, with surprising pairings creating some of the year’s most talked-about tracks.

This playlist captures the current pulse of Latin music in 2025. It’s a selection of the songs that are currently topping the charts, breaking streaming records on Spotify, and getting everyone moving. From the club to your headphones, these are the Latin hits you need to know right now. Get ready to update your playlist with the hottest sounds of the year!

DTMF – Bad Bunny
La Plena – W Sound, Beéle & Ovy On The Drums
Capaz (Merengueton) – Alleh & Yorghaki
Nuevayol – Bad Bunny
Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido – Karol G
Gata Only (Remix) – FloyyMenor, Ozuna & Anitta
Voy A Llevarte Pa PR – Bad Bunny
X – Nicky Jam & J. Balvin
Baile Inolvidable – Bad Bunny
Peligrosa – FloyyMenor
EoO – Bad Bunny
Te Quería Ver – Alemán & Neton Vega
Si No Es Contigo – Cris Mj
Dakiti – Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez
Tití Me Preguntó – Bad Bunny
Baila Baila Baila – Ozuna
Se Preparó – Ozuna
Qué Pasaría… – Rauw Alejandro & Bad Bunny
La Bachata – Manuel Turizo
Apaga El Cel – FloyyMenor & Lewis Somes
Danza Kuduro – Lucenzo Feat. Don Omar
Azul – J. Balvin
Una Noche En Medellín – Cris Mj
Q U E V A S H A C E R H O Y ? – Omar Courtz & De La Rose
4K – El Alfa, Darell & Noriel
El Farsante – Ozuna
Me Rehúso – Danny Ocean
Pa Que Lo Bailes – Lomiiel
Chantaje – Shakira Feat. Maluma
Veldá – Bad Bunny, Omar Courtz & Dei V

Friday, May 9, 2025

