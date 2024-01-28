EuroBeat Bliss: Unleashing the Best of Europop Anthems

- Advertisement -

Dive into a sonic adventure with “EuroBeat Bliss,” a carefully curated playlist featuring the crème de la crème of Europop anthems that defined an era! 🌟 From the futuristic sounds of Eiffel 65’s “Blue (Da Ba Dee)” to the infectious rhythms of Vengaboys’ “Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom!!,” this playlist is a celebration of the genre’s catchy tunes and danceable beats.

Let the nostalgic vibes of Ace of Base, Aqua, and La Bouche transport you back to the carefree days of the late ’90s and early 2000s. 🚀 Immerse yourself in the rhythmic magic of timeless classics like “Rhythm Is a Dancer” by Snap! and “Everytime We Touch” by Cascada. Whether you’re reliving the dancefloor hits or discovering these gems for the first time, EuroBeat Bliss promises an electrifying musical experience.

Press play, let the beats take over, and get ready to dance your way through the euphoric world of Europop!

Eiffel 65 – “Blue (Da Ba Dee)”

Ace of Base – “All That She Wants”

Vengaboys – “Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom!!”

Aqua – “Barbie Girl”

La Bouche – “Be My Lover”

ATC – “Around the World (La La La La La)”

Cascada – “Everytime We Touch”

Snap! – “Rhythm Is a Dancer”

Whigfield – “Saturday Night”

Corona – “Rhythm of the Night”

DJ Sammy – “Heaven”

Alcazar – “Crying at the Discoteque”

2 Unlimited – “Get Ready for This”

Scooter – “The Logical Song”

Gigi D’Agostino – “L’amour Toujours”

Darude – “Sandstorm”

Basic Element – “Touch You Right Now”

Modern Talking – “You’re My Heart, You’re My Soul”

Culture Beat – “Mr. Vain”

Sash! – “Encore Une Fois”

2 Brothers on the 4th Floor – “Dreams (Will Come Alive)”

Roxette – “The Look”

Haddaway – “What Is Love”

Lasgo – “Something”

Gala – “Freed from Desire”

Ann Lee – “2 Times”

Fragma – “Toca’s Miracle”

O-Zone – “Dragostea Din Tei”

September – “Cry for You”

Infernal – “From Paris to Berlin”

