30 Iconic Tracks from the UK Rave Era

- Advertisement -

Embark on a nostalgic voyage through the heart of UK rave culture with “Euphoria Unleashed.” This handpicked playlist of 30 iconic tracks encapsulates the pulsating energy, infectious beats, and hedonistic spirit that defined the rave scene. From the underground beginnings to mainstream breakthroughs, these tunes represent the sonic revolution that shaped a generation. Get ready to relive the euphoria and unparalleled ecstasy of the UK rave era. Let the music transport you to a time when the dance floor was a haven of unity, freedom, and unbridled joy.

The Prodigy – “Out of Space”

SL2 – “On a Ragga Tip”

Orbital – “Chime”

Liquid – “Sweet Harmony”

The Shamen – “Ebeneezer Goode”

Altern 8 – “E-Vapor-8”

The KLF – “What Time Is Love?”

Praga Khan – “Injected with a Poison”

Baby D – “Let Me Be Your Fantasy”

N-Joi – “Anthem”

The Future Sound of London – “Papua New Guinea”

Urban Hype – “Trip to Trumpton”

Bizarre Inc – “Playing with Knives”

The Prodigy – “Firestarter”

Kicks Like a Mule – “The Bouncer”

The Chemical Brothers – “Block Rockin’ Beats”

SL2 – “DJ’s Take Control”

Awesome 3 – “Don’t Go”

The Prodigy – “No Good (Start the Dance)”

Smart E’s – “Sesame’s Treet”

Acen – “Close Your Eyes”

808 State – “Pacific State”

The Shamen – “Move Any Mountain”

SL2 – “Way in My Brain”

The KLF – “3 AM Eternal”

The Prodigy – “Voodoo People”

Jonny L – “Hurt You So”

Human Resource – “Dominator”

Urban Shakedown – “Some Justice”

The Prodigy – “Smack My Bitch Up”