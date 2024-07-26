Greek Edition

R3HAB Drops High-Energy Remix of DJ Snake and Peso Pluma’s Hit ‘Teka’ Just in Time for Tomorrowland 2024

Experience R3HAB's Club-Ready Version of 'Teka' Featuring Powerful Basslines and Uplifting Synths, Now Available via Universal's Interscope Records

Dance / EDM

R3HAB, the renowned Dutch/Moroccan DJ and producer, has released an electrifying remix of DJ Snake and Peso Pluma‘s latest hit, “Teka.” This reimagined track infuses the original Latin dance-pop vibe with a fast-paced energy, making it a perfect anthem for summer festivals and club nights. Clocking in at 145 beats per minute, R3HAB’s remix adds a powerful, driving bassline and bouncy, digitized synths that complement Peso Pluma’s captivating Spanish vocals, especially during the song’s most exhilarating moments.

This remix drops just in time for R3HAB’s highly anticipated performance at the legendary Tomorrowland festival in Boom, Belgium, on July 26th. The timing couldn’t be better, as the festival season is in full swing, and fans are eager for fresh, high-energy music.

Released under Universal’s Interscope Records, R3HAB’s remix of “Teka” continues to showcase his dynamic range and ability to blend genres. The track follows his recent successful releases, including “Disco Marathon” with Don Diablo and NEEKA, “My Girl” with Da Tweekaz, and “Animal” with Jason Derulo.

Don’t miss out on R3HAB’s latest high-octane remix, which is set to be a staple in DJ sets and playlists throughout the summer. Listen now and get ready to dance!

Saturday, July 27, 2024

