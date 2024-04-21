Mega Hit: Dj Snake & Peso Pluma – “Teka”

Fresh off the Coachella stage, DJ Snake and Peso Pluma‘s collab “Teka” is already taking the world by storm. Released via Interscope Records, this track seamlessly merges Snake’s signature beats with Pluma’s Latin flair, promising to set dancefloors ablaze.

But the excitement doesn’t stop there. In their new music video, directed by Benjamin Mege, the duo takes the concept of the “car test” to a whole new level. As they blast “Teka” in the car, they discover a miniature dance party happening inside the speakers, complete with tiny dancers grooving to the beat. Even grandma gets in on the action!

With over 300,000 Spotify plays and counting, “Teka” is gearing up to be the anthem of the summer. And with DJ Snake headlining festivals like Malta’s Isle of MTV and packing out the Stade de France in 2025, it’s clear that this dynamic duo is just getting started. Get ready to rock the discotheque! 🎶💥