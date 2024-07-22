Evelyn Thomas, Disco Legend Behind ‘High Energy’, Dies at 70

Disco singer Evelyn Thomas, whose powerful voice helped define the Hi-NRG scene of the 1980s, has passed away at the age of 70. The Chicago-born artist, known for her international hit “High Energy,” left an indelible mark on the music world.

Thomas’s most significant success came in 1984 with “High Energy,” which charted in the top five in the UK and topped the US club charts. The song sold over seven million copies, cementing its place in disco history. Her longtime producer, Ian Levine, announced her death on social media, expressing his grief: “It’s hard for me to accept that my lifelong protégé really has left us. Her music will outlive us all.”

Evelyn Thomas has died. pic.twitter.com/YFz4hYMOim — Ian Levine (@IanLevine) July 21, 2024

Thomas’s daughter, Kimberly, also shared a heartfelt tribute online. “The legacy that my mother left me is beyond words and the memories are undeniably beyond any monetary value,” she wrote. “I want to thank everyone for their prayers and kind words. Now it’s time to heal and to plan. RIP mommy.”

Born in August 1953, Evelyn Thomas was raised in a musical environment. Her mother was a church organist, and her grandmother sang in the church choir. In 1975, she was discovered by Levine while performing with her band, The Move Mixers. Levine, visiting the US to find new talent for his Voltafine Production Company, was captivated by Thomas’s voice.

The pair collaborated on several songs, leading to Thomas’s signing with 20th Century Records. Her debut single, “Weak Spot,” reached number 26 on the UK charts and earned her an appearance on Top Of The Pops in 1976. Although subsequent releases like “Doomsday” and two albums did not achieve top 40 success, Thomas became a mainstay in the Northern Soul touring circuit, performing with artists like Barbara Pennington and LJ Johnson as part of the Chicago Soul Revue.

Thomas and Levine reunited in 1984 to record “High Energy,” a track that became emblematic of the Hi-NRG genre. Although they lost touch after their final recording session in 2009, Thomas reached out to Levine upon learning she was terminally ill. In response, Levine and his co-writer Fiachra Trench composed a final song for Thomas, titled “Inspirational.” Sadly, she was too ill to record it before her passing. Her daughter plans to honor her mother’s memory by recording the song herself.

Evelyn Thomas’s music continues to inspire and resonate with fans around the world. Her voice and contributions to the disco and Hi-NRG scenes ensure that her legacy will endure.