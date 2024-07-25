Tomorrowland 2024 Weekend Two: Full Lineup and Livestream Details

The highly anticipated second weekend of Tomorrowland 2024 kicks off today in Boom, Belgium, with a lineup that promises to deliver an unforgettable experience. Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the festival has already set a high bar during its first weekend with stunning performances from world-renowned artists. Now, the excitement continues as the gates open for another round of electrifying sets.

From July 26-28, Tomorrowland’s stages will host some of the biggest names in electronic music. Headliners like Swedish House Mafia, Hardwell, Steve Aoki, David Guetta, and Tiësto will dominate the Main Stage, offering fans a chance to witness these legends live. Additionally, the Freedom Stage will feature a diverse range of house and techno acts, including Meduza, Sam Divine, Kolsch, and Tale Of Us. For those who enjoy harder beats, the stage will also showcase hardstyle icons like Sub Zero Project.

This year’s festival theme, LIFE, will be brought to life with stunning visuals and thematic elements across the festival grounds. With over 800 artists set to perform and an expected daily attendance of around 70,000 people, Tomorrowland continues to be a global phenomenon, recently voted the No.1 festival in the world by DJ Mag readers.

For those unable to attend in person, Tomorrowland offers extensive livestream coverage. Fans can tune in via the official Tomorrowland website, the Tomorrowland App, and One World Radio. The livestream will feature performances from the Mainstage and Freedom Stage, artist interviews, and more. One World Radio is accessible via various platforms, including DAB+ in Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland, the UK, and Malta, and via FM in Romania and Spain. Additionally, both weekends will be broadcast on YouTube, ensuring that fans around the world can join the celebration.

As the festival gears up for its second weekend, attendees are advised to check the set times and plan their schedules using tools like ClashFinder. Weather updates and other essential information are also available to help fans make the most of their Tomorrowland experience.

Don’t miss the chance to be part of this epic celebration of music and culture. Whether you’re attending in person or tuning in from home, Tomorrowland 2024 promises to be an unforgettable journey through sound and spectacle.