Howl Drop Electrifying New Single “Million Ways To Break”

Emerging from the creative crucible of New York City, alt-rock-electronic duo Howl—comprised of Aidan Dolan and Nicola Wincenc—return with their latest single, “Million Ways To Break”, released May 9, 2025. A follow-up to their adrenaline-pumped debut “The Kill”, this new track unveils a deeper, more vulnerable side of the duo, while retaining their signature pulse-pounding edge.

At its core, Million Ways To Break is a cathartic exploration of emotional turbulence in modern relationships. “It’s about the conflicted feelings of romance,” says Wincenc. “You just want to have fun in the now, not overthink how it might fall apart.” That bittersweet emotionality is paired with hypnotic beats and melancholic melodies, creating a sonic contrast that feels both cinematic and soul-baring.

Produced in collaboration with 10x GRAMMY® nominee Damian Taylor (Bjork, The Killers, The Prodigy), the track elevates Howl’s production game, fusing the rawness of rock with the shimmer of electronic soundscapes. Dolan adds, “It’s still us—but this one leans more into melody, with Nic’s vocals carrying more of the story.”

Musically, Howl channel influences from The Prodigy, Justice, Nine Inch Nails, and Depeche Mode, and their aesthetic nods to the gritty worlds of The Matrix and Fight Club. But don’t mistake them for revivalists—their vision is forward-looking, cinematic, and emotionally honest.

With NYC live shows on the horizon and momentum from both “The Kill” and “Million Ways To Break”, Howl are shaping up to be one of the most exciting alt-electronic acts of 2025.

If you’re craving music that hits both the heart and the hips, this is your moment.

🎧 Listen to “Million Ways To Break”