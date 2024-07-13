Greek Edition
The summer of 2024 is upon us, and so are the hottest new tracks that will define the season. Whether you’re lounging by the pool, hitting the beach, or dancing the night away, the perfect playlist is essential.

We’ve curated the top 20 summer hits of 2024, featuring the freshest releases that will keep your days and nights filled with sunny vibes and endless fun. From pop anthems to infectious dance tracks, this playlist has something for everyone.

Turn up the volume, and let these tunes be the soundtrack to your unforgettable summer adventures!

  • Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night”
  • Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding – “Miracle”
  • Bad Bunny – “Vuelve”
  • Beyoncé – “Summer Renaissance”
  • Harry Styles – “Daylight”
  • Rosalía – “Despechá”
  • Post Malone – “Chemical”
  • Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
  • Swedish House Mafia ft. Will Ferrell – “Be There”
  • The Weeknd – “Double Fantasy” (feat. Future)
  • Miley Cyrus – “Jaded”
  • Justin Bieber – “Honest” (feat. Don Toliver)
  • Lizzo – “About Damn Time”
  • Drake – “Search & Rescue”
  • Selena Gomez – “My Mind & Me”
  • Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed”
  • BTS – “Take Two”
  • Camila Cabello – “Don’t Go Yet”
  • Shawn Mendes – “When You’re Gone”
  • Katy Perry – “Woman’s World”

This playlist captures the essence of summer 2024, blending the hottest new releases across various genres. From Dua Lipa’s dance anthems to Bad Bunny’s beachy beats and the unexpected collaboration of Swedish House Mafia and Will Ferrell, these songs are guaranteed to keep you moving and grooving all season long.

Get ready to soak up the sun and enjoy the freshest tunes of the year. Save this playlist, share it with friends, and make unforgettable memories with the top summer hits of 2024!

