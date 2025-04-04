Ed Sheeran is officially back with “Azizam,” the first taste of his highly anticipated eighth studio album. Following a nearly two-year break since Autumn Variations, the English singer-songwriter surprises fans with a dance-driven track laced with Persian influences—a bold sonic shift and a heartfelt nod to global sounds.

Produced alongside Ilya Salmanzadeh, the single showcases a more rhythmic, upbeat side of Sheeran’s artistry, while the title itself—Azizam, a Persian term of endearment meaning “my dear”—hints at the song’s emotionally intimate core.

In a teaser shared on Instagram, Sheeran danced beside Salmanzadeh, writing: “The album is done. Single soon.” That single is now here, and it’s clear Sheeran is eager to break new ground. “I’m really excited,” he shared, and fans across the world are already responding to the vibe shift with enthusiasm.

To match the energy of the track, Sheeran dropped a visually rich music video directed by Liam Pethick, dubbed the “Pink Heart Video.” Shot across the U.S. and Ipswich during recent promo stops, the video features real fan interactions and pink heart installations around the globe. “Wherever we went, the energy was amazing, and I wanted to reflect that in the video,” Sheeran said.

“Azizam” marks Sheeran’s first major release since Subtract and Autumn Variations in 2023. In late 2024, he also contributed the festive track “Under the Tree” to Netflix’s holiday film That Christmas.

Meanwhile, Ed continues his record-breaking Mathematics Tour, which in 2025 has already hit stages in Bhutan, India, and China. After a brief break, the tour resumes April 30 in Qatar, wrapping up with a final European leg that ends in Düsseldorf this September.

With Azizam, Sheeran proves once again he’s not just a pop staple—he’s a global storyteller ready to surprise and evolve. The next chapter begins now.