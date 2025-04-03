Bruce Springsteen Announces “Tracks II: The Lost Albums” Box Set

Bruce Springsteen has officially announced the release of Tracks II: The Lost Albums, a massive box set featuring 83 previously unreleased songs recorded between 1983 and 2018. Arriving on June 27, the collection will be available in 7-CD and 9-LP editions, complete with a 100-page book filled with archival photos and detailed liner notes by Erik Flannigan.

Unlike the first Tracks box set from 1998, which compiled standalone outtakes, The Lost Albums focuses on entire unreleased records, some of which were fully mixed but never made public. Springsteen, reflecting on the collection, shared:

“These were complete albums, some already mixed, that I played for myself and close friends over the years. I’m excited that fans will finally hear them.”

The seven albums included in the set highlight Springsteen’s home recording era, where he explored various musical styles with additional musicians. The tracklist features:

LA Garage Sessions ’83 – Early Born in the U.S.A. sessions with a raw Nebraska-style sound.

– Early Born in the U.S.A. sessions with a raw Nebraska-style sound. Streets of Philadelphia Sessions – Synth-driven recordings reminiscent of his Philadelphia soundtrack.

– Synth-driven recordings reminiscent of his Philadelphia soundtrack. Faithless – A soundtrack for an unproduced film.

– A soundtrack for an unproduced film. Somewhere North of Nashville – Country-influenced material.

– Country-influenced material. Inyo – Inspired by Mexican border music.

– Inspired by Mexican border music. Twilight Hours – Described as having “mid-century noir orchestral atmospheres.“

– Described as having “mid-century noir orchestral atmospheres.“ Perfect World – The source of the first released single, “Rain in the River.”

Produced by Ron Aniello with engineering by Rob Lebret, the project was overseen by Jon Landau at Thrill Hill Recording Studios in New Jersey.

Additionally, a condensed 20-track highlights album titled Lost and Found: Selections from The Lost Albums will be released on the same day, available on 2-LP and 1-CD formats.

For Springsteen fans, this long-lost music offers a rare glimpse into The Boss’ most intimate and experimental recordings—a true treasure trove of unheard masterpieces.

LA Garage Sessions ’83

1. Follow That Dream

2. Don’t Back Down On Our Love

3. Little Girl Like You

4. Johnny Bye Bye

5. Sugarland

6. Seven Tears

7. Fugitive’s Dream

8. Black Mountain Ballad

9. Jim Deer

10. County Fair

11. My Hometown

12. One Love

13. Don’t Back Down

14. Richfield Whistle

15. The Klansman

16. Unsatisfied Heart

17. Shut Out The Light

18. Fugitive’s Dream (Ballad)

Streets of Philadelphia Sessions

1. Blind Spot

2. Maybe I Don’t Know You

3. Something In The Well

4. Waiting On The End Of The World

5. The Little Things

6. We Fell Down

7. One Beautiful Morning

8. Between Heaven and Earth

9. Secret Garden

10. The Farewell Party

Faithless

1. The Desert (Instrumental)

2. Where You Goin’, Where You From

3. Faithless

4. All God’s Children

5. A Prayer By The River (Instrumental)

6. God Sent You

7. Goin’ To California

8. The Western Sea (Instrumental)

9. My Master’s Hand

10. Let Me Ride

11. My Master’s Hand (Theme)

Somewhere North of Nashville

1. Repo Man

2. Tiger Rose

3. Poor Side of Town

4. Delivery Man

5. Under A Big Sky

6. Detail Man

7. Silver Mountain

8. Janey Don’t You Lose Heart

9. You’re Gonna Miss Me When I’m Gone

10. Stand On It

11. Blue Highway

12. Somewhere North of Nashville

Inyo

1. Inyo

2. Indian Town

3. Adelita

4. The Aztec Dance

5. The Lost Charro

6. Our Lady of Monroe

7. El Jardinero (Upon the Death of Ramona)

8. One False Move

9. Ciudad Juarez

10. When I Build My Beautiful House

Twilight Hours

1. Sunday Love

2. Late in the Evening

3. Two of Us

4. Lonely Town

5. September Kisses

6. Twilight Hours

7. I’ll Stand By You

8. High Sierra

9. Sunliner

10. Another You

11. Dinner at Eight

12. Follow The Sun

Perfect World

1. I’m Not Sleeping

2. Idiot’s Delight

3. Another Thin Line

4. The Great Depression

5. Blind Man

6. Rain In The River

7. If I Could Only Be Your Lover

8. Cutting Knife

9. You Lifted Me Up

10. Perfect World