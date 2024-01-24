Sippin’ Spirits: A Whisky Affair Playlist

- Advertisement -

Whisky and music, a timeless duo that transcends the boundaries of taste and sound. Whether you prefer the smoky notes of a peaty Scotch or the sweet warmth of a bourbon, the right soundtrack can enhance the experience. This handcrafted playlist, “Sippin’ Spirits,” is meticulously curated with 30 songs to accompany your whisky journey. From the contemplative melodies of jazz to the soulful tunes of blues, let the music elevate each sip, creating an unforgettable ambiance for your whisky enjoyment.

Frank Sinatra – “Fly Me To The Moon”

Miles Davis – “So What”

Norah Jones – “Come Away With Me”

John Lee Hooker – “Boom Boom”

Chris Stapleton – “Tennessee Whiskey”

Louis Armstrong – “What A Wonderful World”

Fleetwood Mac – “Rhiannon”

Gregory Porter – “Liquid Spirit”

Etta James – “At Last”

Johnny Cash – “Ring of Fire”

Diana Krall – “The Look of Love”

B.B. King – “The Thrill Is Gone”

Amy Winehouse – “Back To Black”

Ray Charles – “Georgia On My Mind”

Eric Clapton – “Layla”

Nina Simone – “Feeling Good”

Glen Hansard, Markéta Irglová – “Falling Slowly”

Tom Waits – “I Hope That I Don’t Fall In Love With You”

Billie Holiday – “Strange Fruit”

Dire Straits – “Sultans of Swing”

Amos Lee – “Arms of a Woman”

Ella Fitzgerald – “Summertime”

John Mayer – “Slow Dancing in a Burning Room”

Bill Withers – “Ain’t No Sunshine”

Van Morrison – “Moondance”

Alison Krauss – “When You Say Nothing At All”

Otis Redding – “Sittin’ On The Dock of the Bay”

Joss Stone – “Right to Be Wrong”

The Rolling Stones – “Angie”

Ed Sheeran – “Thinking Out Loud”

Let this playlist be the backdrop to your whisky moments, where each note and every sip weave a symphony of flavor and harmony. Cheers to the perfect blend of music and spirits!