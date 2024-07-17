Discover PARTYNEXTDOOR’s “No Chill” Video and European Tour 2024

PARTYNEXTDOOR is setting stages ablaze with his latest “No Chill” music video, a sultry visual masterpiece that echoes the vibrant spirit of Los Angeles summers. Directed by Edgar Daniel and featuring @maaminextdoor, the video is a testament to the artist’s enduring appeal and creative vision. PARTYNEXTDOOR’s fourth studio album, aptly titled PARTYNEXTDOOR 4, debuted impressively on the Billboard charts and continues to dominate with over 150 million streams worldwide.

Currently embarked on his eagerly awaited “Sorry I’m Outside” Tour, PARTYNEXTDOOR is captivating audiences across North America with unforgettable performances. From the iconic Brooklyn Paramount to London’s revered Eventim Apollo and Paris’ prestigious Salle Pleyel, each venue is set to witness the artist’s electrifying stage presence. The tour extends into Europe and the UK this October, promising fans an opportunity to experience his mesmerizing blend of smooth vocals and dynamic stage persona.

For tickets and further details on tour dates, visit PARTYNEXTDOOR’s official website. Don’t miss out on your chance to be part of this unforgettable musical journey with one of R&B’s brightest stars.

SORRY I’M OUTSIDE 2024 EU/UK TOUR DATES:

Wed Oct 2 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy Glasgow

Thu Oct 3 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

Sat Oct 5 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

Mon Oct 7 – Manchester, UK – O2 Victoria Warehouse

Tue Oct 8 – Manchester, UK – O2 Victoria Warehouse

Wed Oct 9 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

Fri Oct 11 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy Birmingham

Sat Oct 12 – Cardiff, UK – Great Hall

Mon Oct 14 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia

Wed Oct 16 – Tilburg, Netherlands – 013 Poppodium

Thu Oct 17 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium

Fri Oct 18 – Paris, France – Salle Pleyel

Sun Oct 20 – Brussels, Belgium – La Madeleine

Mon Oct 21 – Tilburg, Netherlands – 013 Poppodium

Wed Oct 23 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Poolen

Fri Oct 25 – Stockholm, Sweden – B-K

Sat Oct 26 – Oslo, Norway – Sentrum Scene

Mon Oct 28 – Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle

Wed Oct 30 – Paris, France – Salle Pleyel

NEW EU/UK DATES ADDED:

Thu Oct 31 – Frankfurt, Germany – Jahrehunderthalle

Sat Nov 2 – Milan, Italy – Fabrique

Mon Nov 4 – Tilburg, Netherlands – 013 Poppodium

Wed Nov 6 – London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton