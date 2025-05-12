Oasis Remastered in Spatial Audio for Apple Music with Dolby Atmos

Oasis fans can now experience the band’s legendary back catalogue like never before — fully remixed in Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos, exclusively on Apple Music.
The immersive audio update spans the Britpop giants’ iconic albums including Definitely Maybe, (What’s The Story) Morning Glory?, Be Here Now, as well as compilations The Masterplan, Time Flies… (1994–2009), Stop the Clocks, and live albums Familiar To Millions and Oasis Knebworth 1996.
Commissioned by Big Brother Recordings, the monumental remixing task was handed to Grammy-winning producer and engineer Ryan Hewitt, known for his work with Red Hot Chili Peppers and The Lumineers. The process took over 18 months and involved rebuilding each track from the ground up.
“Honouring the original mixes, and the original intention of the sound of these records, which are so loud and explosive, and transferring that to Dolby Atmos was one of the greatest challenges of my career,” Hewitt said.
“It was like a game of Jenga — if you move one wrong piece, the whole thing collapses.”
This is the first time Oasis’ entire discography has been made available in Spatial Audio. While Definitely Maybe got its 30th anniversary Dolby Atmos treatment in 2023, this marks a comprehensive rollout across their catalogue.
Apple’s Spatial Audio format introduces a 360-degree sound experience by adding height and depth to the mix — effectively placing listeners inside the song, rather than simply in front of it.
The re-releases land just ahead of the sold-out “Oasis Live ‘25” tour, kicking off on July 4 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, celebrating 30 years since Definitely Maybe changed British rock forever.
- Definitely Maybe – 1994
- (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? – 1995
- Be Here Now – 1997
- The Masterplan – 1998
- Standing On the Shoulder Of Giants – 2000
- Familiar To Millions (Live) – 2000
- Heathen Chemistry – 2002
- Don’t Believe the Truth – 2005
- Stop The Clocks – 2006
- Dig Out Your Soul – 2008
- Time Flies…(1994 – 2009) – 2010
- Oasis Knebworth 1996 (Live) – 2021
