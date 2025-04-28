Oasis’ “Some Might Say” Returns to UK Charts for 30th Anniversary in 2025

Oasis are making waves once again in 2025, as their iconic single Some Might Say is set to re-enter the UK charts, 30 years after its original release. First hitting airwaves on April 24, 1995, as the lead single from their monumental second album What’s The Story Morning Glory?, the track became the band’s first UK Number One and cemented their place in Britpop history.

Fast forward three decades, and a special 30th-anniversary reissue has reignited fan excitement. Released on a pearl-coloured, numbered 7″ vinyl on April 25, 2025, Some Might Say is battling for the Number Two spot on the Official UK Singles Chart. Despite stiff competition from Alex Warren’s Ordinary, which is eyeing a seventh week at Number One, Oasis are proving their music’s enduring appeal.

Noel Gallagher, the mastermind behind the song, famously described Some Might Say as “the archetypal Oasis song,” embodying the raw, anthemic energy that defined their early years. Even after the band’s 2009 split, Gallagher has continued to perform the track solo, solidifying its place among his personal favorites.

- Advertisement -

The track’s enduring popularity speaks volumes. Part of the 14x Platinum-certified What’s The Story Morning Glory?, the song and album remain cornerstones of British music culture. Fans old and new are once again singing along, as Some Might Say reaffirms Oasis’ legacy in 2025.

With official chart results dropping on May 2, excitement is high to see just how far this Britpop classic can climb once more. One thing is clear: Oasis’ anthems are timeless, and their spirit continues to captivate generations.