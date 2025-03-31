back to top
Greek Edition
Her Favorite Anthems

A collection of the most beloved songs that women can’t get enough of—whether it’s feel-good pop, powerful ballads, or dancefloor hits. From timeless classics to modern chart-toppers, this playlist is the perfect soundtrack for unwinding, celebrating, or just vibing out.

🎶 Playlist Songs

Coldplay – Viva La Vida

Ed Sheeran – Perfect

Whitney Houston – I Wanna Dance with Somebody

Beyoncé – Love on Top

Bruno Mars – Just the Way You Are

Taylor Swift – Cruel Summer

Céline Dion – Because You Loved Me

Adele – Someone Like You

Maroon 5 – She Will Be Loved

Shania Twain – Man! I Feel Like a Woman!

Elton John – Your Song

Harry Styles – As It Was

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – Shallow

John Legend – All of Me

ABBA – Dancing Queen

