Her Favorite Anthems

A collection of the most beloved songs that women can’t get enough of—whether it’s feel-good pop, powerful ballads, or dancefloor hits. From timeless classics to modern chart-toppers, this playlist is the perfect soundtrack for unwinding, celebrating, or just vibing out.
🎶 Playlist Songs
Coldplay – Viva La Vida
Ed Sheeran – Perfect
Whitney Houston – I Wanna Dance with Somebody
Beyoncé – Love on Top
Bruno Mars – Just the Way You Are
Taylor Swift – Cruel Summer
Céline Dion – Because You Loved Me
Adele – Someone Like You
Maroon 5 – She Will Be Loved
Shania Twain – Man! I Feel Like a Woman!
Elton John – Your Song
Harry Styles – As It Was
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – Shallow
John Legend – All of Me
ABBA – Dancing Queen