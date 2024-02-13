Greek Edition
Melodies of Love: The Perfect Valentine’s Day Playlist

By Hit Channel

💕 Happy Valentine’s Day! 💕

Celebrate the magic of love with this handpicked playlist filled with romantic melodies and timeless classics. Whether you’re spending the day with your special someone or simply indulging in some self-love, let these songs serenade your heart and set the mood for a memorable Valentine’s Day. Enjoy the music, cherish the moments, and let love fill the air! 🎶❤️

“Can’t Help Falling in Love” by Elvis Presley
“Thinking Out Loud” by Ed Sheeran
“All of Me” by John Legend
“Perfect” by Ed Sheeran
“Unchained Melody” by The Righteous Brothers
“Make You Feel My Love” by Adele
“I Will Always Love You” by Whitney Houston
“At Last” by Etta James
“You Are the Best Thing” by Ray LaMontagne
“A Thousand Years” by Christina Perri
“I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” by Aerosmith
“I Just Called to Say I Love You” by Stevie Wonder
“My Heart Will Go On” by Celine Dion
“Love on Top” by Beyoncé
“Unforgettable” by Nat King Cole & Natalie Cole
“L-O-V-E” by Nat King Cole
“You’re Still the One” by Shania Twain
“The Way You Look Tonight” by Frank Sinatra
“Marry Me” by Train
“I’ll Be There for You” by Bon Jovi

#ValentinesDay #LoveSongs #Romance

