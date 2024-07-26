Kamala Harris Boosts Beyoncé’s “Freedom” Streams by 1300% with Campaign Anthem Choice

Kamala Harris’ Campaign Sparks Surge in Beyoncé’s “Freedom” Streams

The power of political endorsements is once again on display, as Kamala Harris’ use of Beyoncé‘s song “Freedom” has resulted in a massive surge in streams. The song, featuring Kendrick Lamar and originally released on Beyoncé’s critically acclaimed 2016 album Lemonade, has seen a dramatic increase in popularity following its selection as Harris’s campaign anthem for her presidential run.

A 1300% Increase in Streams

According to Luminate, a prominent sales tracking system used by Billboard, the number of U.S. on-demand streams for “Freedom” skyrocketed by over 1300% from Sunday to Tuesday. The track’s streams leapt from 16,600 to a staggering 235,400 during this period. This surge was catalyzed by Harris’s appearance at her Delaware campaign headquarters, where the song blared as she took the stage, just a day after President Joe Biden announced he would not be seeking re-election. Notably, Beyoncé granted permission for “Freedom” to be used as Harris’s entrance music shortly before the event.

The choice of “Freedom” as a campaign anthem appears to be more than just a musical preference; it symbolizes Harris’s message of empowerment and resilience. This song selection continues Harris’s tradition of using powerful anthems to energize her supporters, as she also featured “Freedom” in a recent campaign video. While Beyoncé has not officially endorsed Harris, her music’s inclusion suggests an alignment with the values Harris promotes.

Kamala Harris’s campaign has attracted significant support from the music industry and other celebrities. Charli XCX, known for her album “Brat,” playfully associated Harris with the title in a tweet, while other artists such as Ariana Grande, Olivia Rodrigo, Barbra Streisand, and Lizzo have either openly supported Harris or praised her policies. This groundswell of support from influential figures underscores the broader cultural impact of her campaign.

As Harris continues to use “Freedom” in her campaign, the song’s streaming numbers are expected to grow further. This phenomenon not only highlights the influence of political campaigns on popular music but also the enduring appeal of Beyoncé’s work. Whether this surge in streams will translate into votes remains to be seen, but it certainly showcases the intersection of music and politics in modern American culture.