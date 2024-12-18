Imagine Dragons have joined forces with Japanese singer Ado for an exciting new version of the song “Take Me To The Beach”!

More than two months after its initial release, “Take Me To The Beach” returns with a fresh twist, as the stars of the alternative rock scene collaborate with one of Japan’s brightest musical talents.

Ado, who rose to fame in 2020 at just 17 years old with her debut single “Usseewa”, is no stranger to breaking records. Her track hit No. 1 on the Billboard Japan Hot 100, the Oricon Digital Singles Chart, and the Oricon Streaming Chart. In just 17 weeks, it reached 100 million streams on Billboard Japan, making her the youngest solo artist to achieve such a feat.

Now, Imagine Dragons and Ado combine their distinct styles to reimagine “Take Me To The Beach.” The track has been released alongside an engaging lyric video for fans to enjoy. With music and lyrics penned by Ben McKee, Dan Reynolds, Mattias Larsson, Robin Lennart Fredriksson, and Wayne Sermon, the collaboration delivers an exciting fusion of alternative rock and J-pop.

Don’t miss this dynamic collaboration—“Take Me To The Beach” is out now!