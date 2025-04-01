Skrillex Drops Surprise Album “Fuck U Skrillex” as Final Release Under Atlantic Records

Skrillex has made a bold move to close out his tenure with Atlantic Records, dropping a surprise 34-track album titled Fuck U Skrillex You Think Ur Andy Warhol But Ur Not!! <3. The project, packed with collaborations from Dylan Brady of 100 Gecs, Starrah, Wuki, Boys Noize, and more, serves as his final major-label release before he transitions to full independence in 2025.

Hints of the album had been circulating within the Skrillex fandom over the past week, with the DJ teasing tracks during his highly anticipated Ultra Music Festival set—his first mainstage performance in a decade. He followed up by sending the full album mix to his email subscribers under the title FUS – FULL Album, signaling an imminent release. Adding to the excitement, Skrillex hosted an impromptu listening event at Miami’s Ice Palace Studios, dropping an RSVP link on social media just hours before.

This surprise drop follows his 2023 double-release of Quest for Fire and Don’t Get Too Close, albums that cemented his reputation for blending experimental electronic sounds with mainstream appeal. In 2024, Skrillex took home a Grammy for Best Dance/Electronic Recording with “Rumble,” his hit collaboration with Flowdan and Fred Again.

With Fuck U Skrillex marking the end of his Atlantic Records era, the producer is now setting his sights on a future as an independent artist. In late 2024, he hinted at his departure, posting on X, “I’ve never felt more inspired and in lockstep with my intentions as an artist. As I near completion of my next work and my final project for Atlantic Records, I can’t help but feel very existential about it all.” He also emphasized the evolving definition of independence in music: “But ‘independent’ is such a strange term because I still depend on my team as well as all the other creatives and executors to do what I do.”

As Skrillex steps into his next era, Fuck U Skrillex stands as both a parting gift and a declaration of artistic freedom. The album is now available for streaming—listen to the full project below.