Jonas Brothers Drop “Love Me to Heaven” Ahead of 20th Anniversary Celebration

The Jonas Brothers are back with their first single of 2025, “Love Me to Heaven,” a vibrant pop anthem that sets the stage for their 20th-anniversary celebration. The accompanying music video offers a behind-the-scenes look at Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas in the studio, capturing their creative process as they craft and perform the track.

The release of “Love Me to Heaven” came just ahead of JonasCon, a milestone event honoring two decades of the band’s journey. Held on March 23 at American Dream in New Jersey, the anniversary bash featured live performances, DJ sets, Q&A panels, fan interactions, and surprise guest appearances. It was a full-circle moment for the trio, marking 20 years of music, memories, and an ever-growing fanbase.

In a heartfelt letter to their fans, the Jonas Brothers reflected on their journey: “It’s been 20 years since we started this together. We’ve celebrated victories, made mistakes, overcome obstacles, and shared our losses. Simply put—we’ve grown up together.” They went on to express their deep appreciation: “None of this would be possible without you. You’ve shown up for us, encouraged us, and inspired us.”

The letter also acknowledged the bond they’ve built with their fans over the years: “From concerts to random encounters on the street, airport run-ins, and reading your stories online, we cherish this connection now just as much as we did at our very first show.”

With “Love Me to Heaven” kicking off their anniversary year and JonasCon bringing fans together in celebration, 2025 is shaping up to be a landmark year for the Jonas Brothers. The new single is now available for streaming, and fans can watch the music video for an intimate look at the band’s creative process.