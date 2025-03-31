Skrillex Returns to Ultra Main Stage After a Decade With Explosive Set

Skrillex made a triumphant return to Ultra’s Main Stage for the first time in over a decade on March 29, delivering an electrifying performance that had the Miami crowd on fire. Teased earlier this year on X, the highly anticipated set featured a masterful blend of nostalgic bangers and fresh new releases, all accompanied by an impressive lineup of surprise guests.

The 90-minute spectacle saw Skrillex, real name Sonny Moore, dropping fan-favorite tracks like Bangarang (2012), his Jack Ü collaboration with Justin Bieber and Diplo, Where Are Ü Now, and his iconic remix of Avicii’s Levels. He also revisited his legendary Scary Monsters And Nice Sprites, reminding fans why he remains one of EDM’s most influential figures.

Skrillex seamlessly blended past and present, treating the crowd to newer tracks such as Push with Hamdi and Taichu, In Da Getto with J Balvin, and the Skrillex & Boys Noize remix of Opus III’s Fine Day Anthem. The energy was electric as he navigated through bass-heavy drops and dynamic transitions that kept the festival audience locked in from start to finish.

Elevating the experience further, Skrillex brought out an array of special guests. London MC Flowdan joined him for a live performance of Baddadan, a high-energy track featuring Chase & Status, Bou, Trigga, IRAH, and Takura. Later in the set, reggae royalty Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley made a surprise appearance, followed by Young Niko and NAISHA, adding layers of sonic diversity to an already unforgettable show.

Ultra Music Festival 2025 just set the bar even higher with Skrillex’s long-awaited return, proving once again why he remains a game-changer in electronic music. For those who missed it, the full set is available to watch now. Stay locked into Hit-Channel.com for more festival highlights!