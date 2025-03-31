Noel Gallagher Reacts to Oasis Reunion Tour Ticket Frenzy and Reveals Favorite Songs

Noel Gallagher has finally spoken out about the overwhelming demand for tickets to the highly anticipated Oasis reunion tour, addressing the ticket chaos and revealing some of his all-time favorite songs by the band.

When the tour was first announced in August, Oasis took steps to combat ticket scalping, partnering with resale platform Twickets and vowing to cancel any tickets being resold for profit. Despite these efforts, when tickets went on sale, they sold out within hours, with reports indicating that around 50,000 tickets—roughly 4% of total sales—still ended up on secondary resale sites, some listed for as much as £10,000.

The controversy escalated in February when Ticketmaster launched a crackdown on bots and canceled thousands of tickets. However, many genuine fans claimed they were wrongfully affected. Ticketmaster later directed affected buyers to their ‘Oasis Refunds FAQ’ page for further assistance.

Now, Noel Gallagher has shared his thoughts on the massive ticket frenzy. In a new interview with former NME photographer Kevin Cummins for his book Oasis: The Masterplan (published March 27), the legendary musician admitted he was surprised by the level of demand.

“I thought it’d be a big deal, but I was a bit taken aback by just how much of a big deal it was,” Gallagher revealed. His comments highlight the enduring appeal of Oasis, whose music continues to resonate with fans worldwide.

Gallagher also gave fans a possible glimpse into the tour’s setlist when asked about his favorite Oasis songs. “Can I have more than one? Supersonic, Some Might Say, Live Forever, and Rock ‘n’ Roll Star,” he said. While no official setlist has been announced, his picks suggest that these iconic tracks could be among the highlights of the reunion tour.

With excitement at an all-time high, the Oasis reunion tour is shaping up to be one of the biggest music events of the decade. Stay tuned to Hit-Channel.com for more updates on setlists, tour dates, and everything Oasis!