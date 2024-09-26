Oasis Set to Expand Reunion Tour with Worldwide Dates in 2025

In early September, a billboard branded by Amazon appeared across the Atlantic, reading: “If we need a billboard to convince these two to come to the U.S., here it is.” This sparked excitement after the announcement of Oasis’ 2025 reunion tour, which, at the time, only included European dates.

The billboard raised eyebrows, hinting that Noel and Liam Gallagher might extend the tour with a U.S. leg. Now, in an exclusive report, NME has confirmed that more dates will be added, not just in the U.S. but across the globe. Although the official announcement is expected in the coming weeks, sources close to the tour’s organization suggest that Oasis will be performing at several international locations, with shows set for 2025.

Here are the rumored destinations expected to be announced soon:

- Advertisement -

Toronto (Canada)

(Canada) Chicago (U.S.)

(U.S.) East Rutherford, New Jersey (U.S.)

(U.S.) Boston (U.S.)

(U.S.) Los Angeles (U.S.)

(U.S.) Mexico City (Mexico)

(Mexico) Seoul (South Korea)

(South Korea) Tokyo (Japan)

(Japan) Melbourne (Australia)

(Australia) Sydney (Australia)

(Australia) São Paulo (Brazil)

(Brazil) Santiago (Chile)

(Chile) Buenos Aires (Argentina)

While fans eagerly await official confirmation of venues, dates, and ticket prices, it’s clear that Oasis’ comeback tour is shaping up to be a global event, much to the delight of their worldwide fanbase.