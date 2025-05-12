back to top
Pearl Jam Release “The Last of Us” Inspired EP Featuring “Future Days”

Pearl Jam connect their music to The Last of Us legacy with new EP including live and reworked tracks.

By Echo Langford
In
Rock

Pearl Jam have just dropped a four-track EP inspired by The Last of Us, reinforcing their longstanding bond with the celebrated video game franchise and its HBO adaptation. At the heart of this emotionally charged release is “Future Days,” a song that’s become synonymous with the poignant relationship between Joel and Ellie across both game and series.

Originally released on 2013’s Lightning Bolt, “Future Days” is reintroduced here with a new music video and a moving live version recorded at the 2024 Ohana Festival. Fans will also find “All or None” from Riot Act (2002) and a newly reworked version of “Present Tense,” aptly named “Present Tense (Redux),” from No Code.

The song “Future Days” has been a symbolic anthem in The Last of Us universe—Joel’s heartfelt performance for Ellie in Part II remains one of the franchise’s most iconic moments. The connection was further amplified when Eddie Vedder performed it at The Game Awards 2020. The show’s second season echoes this legacy, with Ellie softly strumming the tune in a pivotal scene during episode five.

In addition to being available on all major streaming platforms, the EP arrives as a limited edition 12-inch vinyl exclusive to Pearl Jam’s Ten Club members.

The release coincides with the band’s 2025 Dark Matter world tour, which recently hit Europe and North America, including a standout Nashville performance with Peter Frampton. As Pearl Jam continue to evolve, their music remains intertwined with powerful storytelling—both in games and beyond.

Monday, May 12, 2025

