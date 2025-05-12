BOP – Beats of Pompeii 2025: Nick Cave, Jarre, Harper & More Live in the Pink Floyd Amphitheatre

From July 1st to August 5th, 2025, ancient ruins will echo with music again as BOP – Beats of Pompeii returns with a bold new edition. Hosted in the world’s oldest surviving Roman amphitheatre at the Pompeii Archaeological Park, the festival blends global music with timeless history.

Originally made famous by Pink Floyd’s iconic 1971 closed-door concert, the venue now welcomes a new generation of artists across genres — from electronic to folk, from symphonic jazz to progressive metal.

This year’s lineup opens with Gianna Nannini on July 1st, followed by Dream Theater (July 2), Jean-Michel Jarre (July 5), and Antonello Venditti, celebrating 40 years of Notte prima degli esami (July 12). On July 14, jazz pianist Stefano Bollani leads a top-tier quintet.

Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals take the stage on July 15, followed by a dance-symphonic fusion with Jimmy Sax and the Symphonic Dance Orchestra (July 17). The much-anticipated Nick Cave concert, featuring Radiohead’s Colin Greenwood, lands on July 19 — marking his return to Campania after two decades.

The schedule continues with an acoustic set by Bryan Adams (July 25), a Neapolitan showcase from Serena Rossi (July 29), and concludes with Nordic ritual folk legends Wardruna on August 5.

🎟️ Tickets for all eleven concerts are available via Ticketone and Vivaticket.

Extra Features: Exhibitions on Music and Ancient Culture

Alongside the live shows, two photographic exhibitions enrich the cultural offering:

Pink Floyd: Live at Pompeii — rare memorabilia and images from the legendary 1971 performance, set in the amphitheatre’s underground vaults.



Being a Woman in Ancient Pompeii — exploring female roles in Roman society through artifacts, reconstructions, and visuals.