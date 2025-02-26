Pink Floyd’s Legendary 1971 Pompeii Performance Gets First Official Audio Release

For the first time ever, Pink Floyd’s iconic 1971 performance at Pompeii will be officially released in full, remastered audio. Titled ‘Pink Floyd At Pompeii MCMLXXII’, the album arrives on May 2, available in CD, digital, vinyl, and Dolby Atmos formats, with a brand-new mix by renowned producer Steven Wilson.

Beyond the album release, the original concert film, directed by Adrian Maben, has undergone an extensive frame-by-frame restoration and will return to select cinemas and IMAX screens worldwide from April 24 to April 30. The 1972 35mm negative was recently rediscovered and restored under the supervision of Lana Topham, who expressed the significance of the find:

“Since 1994, I’ve been searching for the elusive original footage of Pink Floyd At Pompeii. Finding the original 35mm negative from 1972 was an incredibly special moment. This new version presents the first complete 90-minute cut, combining the 60-minute concert with additional documentary footage from Abbey Road Studios.”

The audio has been digitally remastered and newly mixed by Steven Wilson, a lifelong Pink Floyd fan. Reflecting on the project, Wilson shared:

“Ever since my dad played The Dark Side of the Moon on repeat, Pink Floyd has been my favorite band—they’re my Beatles. Watching Pompeii for the first time in a grainy local theater copy left a huge impact on me. The free-flowing, exploratory rock and the band’s effortless cool made it unforgettable. Remixing the soundtrack for this stunning restoration has been a true honor.”

With its enhanced audio and breathtaking visual restoration, Pink Floyd At Pompeii MCMLXXII offers fans an unparalleled experience of one of rock’s most legendary performances.

Tracklist:

SIDE A

1. “Pompeii Intro”

2. “Echoes – Part 1”

3. “Careful With That Axe, Eugene”

SIDE B

1. “A Saucerful of Secrets”

2. “Set the Controls for the Heart of the Sun”

SIDE C

1. “One of These Days”

2. “Mademoiselle Nobs”

2. “Echoes – Part 2”

SIDE D

1. “Careful With that Axe, Eugene – Alternate take”

2. “A Saucerful of Secrets – Unedited”