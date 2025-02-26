New Order Perform ‘State Of The Nation’ Live for the First Time Since 1987

Legendary Manchester band New Order surprised fans in Osaka, Japan, last night (February 25) by performing their classic single ‘State Of The Nation’ live for the first time in nearly 40 years. The unexpected revival of the 1986 track came during an 18-song set at the Zepp Namba venue, ahead of their upcoming performance at Ariake Arena in Tokyo on February 27.

Originally released as a standalone single and later included as a bonus track on the CD version of ‘Brotherhood’ (1986), ‘State Of The Nation’ reached Number 30 on the UK Singles Chart and topped the UK Indie Chart. Despite its chart success, the song had not been part of the band’s live setlist since 1987—until now.

New Order shared their excitement about the Osaka show on social media, calling it “an unforgettable night.” Alongside a series of official concert photos, the band’s post reflected the electric energy of the evening, which saw them revisit a key moment in their storied history.

With their Japan tour in full swing, fans are now eagerly anticipating whether ‘State Of The Nation’ will remain a part of the setlist moving forward. For now, the Osaka crowd has been treated to a rare and historic performance that reaffirms New Order’s enduring influence on the global music scene.

New Order – Osaka setlist:

‘Transmission’ (Joy Division cover)

‘Crystal’

‘Ceremony’

‘Age Of Consent’

‘Isolation’ (Joy Division cover)

‘Krafty’ (Japanese version, first time since 2012)

‘Your Silent Face’

‘State Of The Nation’ (first time since 1987)

‘Be A Rebel’

‘Sub-Culture’

‘Bizarre Love Triangle’

‘Vanishing Point’

‘Plastic’

‘True Faith’

‘Blue Monday’

‘Temptation’

Encore:

‘Atmosphere’ (Joy Division cover)

‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’ (Joy Division cover)