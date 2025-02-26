Roger Waters Condemned for Defamation in London High Court

Rock legend Roger Waters has been found guilty of defamation by a London High Court, following a lawsuit filed by journalist and filmmaker John Ware. The legal dispute stemmed from Waters’ reaction to The Dark Side of Roger Waters, a documentary examining allegations of antisemitism against the former Pink Floyd musician.

The controversy began when Ware’s film featured testimonies from former colleagues who recalled troubling incidents. Producer Bob Ezrin, known for his work on The Wall, recounted a song Waters allegedly wrote about Pink Floyd’s former manager, Bryan Morrison, which included an antisemitic slur. Additionally, saxophonist Norbert Stachel shared stories of Waters making derogatory remarks about Jewish food and impersonating his deceased grandmother in an offensive manner.

In response to the documentary, Waters lashed out at Ware in an Al Jazeera interview, calling him a “Zionist mouthpiece, liar, and accomplice” who “incites genocide against Palestinians.” On his personal website, Waters took a more measured approach, arguing that the film misrepresented his words and actions, painting him unfairly as an antisemite.

However, after Ware filed a defamation lawsuit, Judge Jennifer Eady ruled against Waters. While acknowledging that his comments on Israel’s actions in Gaza were expressions of opinion, she determined that his statements about Ware were presented as factual accusations, making them defamatory.

This ruling marks a significant legal setback for Waters, whose outspoken political views have long been a source of controversy. The musician has yet to announce whether he plans to appeal the decision.