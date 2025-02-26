Drake Postpones Australia & New Zealand Tour Dates Due to Scheduling Conflict

Drake fans in Australia and New Zealand will have to wait a little longer as the rap superstar has postponed his remaining tour dates due to a scheduling conflict. The announcement comes after the Canadian artist successfully completed 10 shows across the region before the sudden change in plans.

Originally scheduled to perform in Brisbane (March 4), Sydney (March 7), and Auckland (March 15 & 16), Drake’s final four shows will now be rescheduled. In a statement to Rolling Stone AU/NZ, a representative for the rapper confirmed the delay, citing a scheduling conflict as the reason behind the decision.

The good news? New dates are in the works, along with the possibility of additional shows being added to the tour. While ticket-holders eagerly await further details, organizers have assured fans that all purchased tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled dates. For those unable to attend the new dates once announced, refund options will be made available.

Drake’s Australia & New Zealand tour, which kicked off on February 9 in Melbourne, marked his first return to the region in eight years. With sold-out shows and an electrifying setlist, the tour has already been a major success. Fans can expect further updates regarding the new schedule as soon as possible.

Stay tuned for more announcements as Drake prepares to bring his high-energy performances back to Australia and New Zealand!