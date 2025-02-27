Kendrick Lamar’s GNX Becomes Fastest Rap Album to Hit 2 Billion Streams

Kendrick Lamar has achieved yet another milestone, solidifying his dominance in the rap industry. His latest album, GNX, has officially become the fastest rap album to reach 2 billion streams, surpassing Travis Scott’s UTOPIA in record time. According to NFR Podcast, GNX hit the mark in just 96 days, beating Scott’s 114-day record from 2023.

This accomplishment adds to Lamar’s already eventful 2025, which kicked off with five Grammy wins for his hit diss track “Not Like Us”, a song that stemmed from his high-profile rap beef with Drake. He further cemented his legendary status with a Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show performance, bringing his music to an even wider audience.

Beyond breaking streaming records, Kendrick’s success continues on the Billboard Hot 100, where multiple tracks from GNX dominate the top spots. Songs like “Not Like Us,” “Luther” (feat. SZA), “TV Off,” and “Squabble Up” have all landed within the top five, showcasing the album’s cultural impact.

- Advertisement -

Despite besting Drake in their highly publicized lyrical battle, the Toronto rapper recently reclaimed his position as Spotify’s No. 1 artist, with Kendrick holding strong at No. 2. With both artists at the pinnacle of the rap game, fans eagerly anticipate the next chapter in this ongoing rivalry.

Kendrick Lamar’s 'GNX' surpasses Travis Scott’s 'UTOPIA' as the FASTEST Rap album to reach 2B streams in the 2020s decade 🤯 📀 GNX — 96 Days

💿 UTOPIA — 114 Days pic.twitter.com/gILhDYJAzp — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) February 26, 2025