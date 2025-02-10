Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Stuns New Orleans Crowd

back to top
By Hit Channel
In
Hip-Hop

Kendrick Lamar once again stole the show at the Superdome in New Orleans, delivering a theatrical and politically charged Super Bowl LIX halftime performance as the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The show opened with legendary actor Samuel L. Jackson dressed as “Uncle Sam,” setting the stage for Lamar’s entrance in a 1987 Buick GNX—a nod to the title of his latest album. The 37-year-old rapper, fresh off winning five Grammy Awards, began his set with Squabble Up, followed by his smash hit HUMBLE. alongside dancers clad in black, white, and red. He then transitioned into DNA., keeping the energy high.

Longtime collaborator and Grammy-winning R&B star SZA joined Lamar on stage in a striking red outfit, performing All the Stars and Luther. Their joint performance set the tone for their upcoming co-headlining tour.

However, the most anticipated moment of the night was whether Lamar would perform Not Like Us, his scathing diss track aimed at Drake. Throughout his set, he teased the song multiple times, playing snippets of the beat without launching into the lyrics. When he finally performed the track, the stadium erupted, with fans singing along to the now-viral lyric: “Trying to strike a chord and it’s probably A minorrrrr.”

Notably, Lamar censored the word “pedophile” but left other controversial lyrics untouched, further fueling the ongoing rap feud. Meanwhile, Drake has taken legal action against Universal Music Group, alleging defamation over the song’s accusations.

Before the game, Grammy-winning artist Jon Batiste delivered a powerful rendition of the U.S. national anthem. Trombone Shorty and Lauren Daigle performed America the Beautiful, while actress and singer Ledisi sang Lift Every Voice and Sing.

With his 13-minute set, Lamar cemented his place as one of hip-hop’s most powerful voices, delivering an unforgettable Super Bowl halftime show that blended artistry, controversy, and raw energy.

Kendrick Lamar played:

‘Squabble Up’
‘HUMBLE.’
‘DNA.’
‘Euphoria’
‘Man At The Garden’
‘Peakaboo’
‘Luther’ ft. SZA
‘All The Stars’ ft. SZA
‘Not Like Us’
‘TV Off’ ft. Mustard

