Timothée Chalamet Raps Kendrick Lamar Deep Cuts in Exclusive Super Bowl Interview

Ahead of Kendrick Lamar’s highly anticipated Super Bowl halftime show performance, Timothée Chalamet sat down with the rap icon for an exclusive interview—inside a GNX, the same model that inspired Lamar’s 2024 album. In the newly released video, Chalamet showcases his rap skills, joining Lamar in performing two of the rapper’s deep cuts: The Heart Pt. 2 from Overly Dedicated (2010) and Kush & Corinthians from Section.80 (2011).

“I go way back,” Chalamet says, proving his deep knowledge of Lamar’s early work. “Just know I know all the hits too, man. I don’t want people thinking I’m stuck in the past.”

The conversation took an interesting turn when Chalamet asked Lamar if he’d ever consider selling the rights to his life story for a biopic. The rapper, however, quickly dismissed the idea. “I don’t be thinkin’ about no documentaries, no nothin’,” he responded. “I’m present… I still got ideas I wanna get to. I’m infatuated with the now.”

The first part of their conversation, released on February 7, featured Chalamet expressing admiration for Lamar’s journey, celebrating his rise to Super Bowl headliner status.

With Lamar set to take the stage at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, anticipation is high, especially with the confirmation that SZA will be joining him. At least one other surprise guest is expected, adding to the excitement for what promises to be a legendary halftime show.